Chairman says complaints about Springfield quarry expansion weren't known until after decision

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD, Wis. - Community members in the town of Springfield are unhappy with a local company's push to drastically expand its quarry.

The town approved the expansion of the Yahara Materials Meinholz Quarry in December of 2018, but at a special board meeting held Wednesday there were concerns. The chairman of the board said community concerns that were made to the county were never forwarded to the town before the decision was made.

"Just so everybody is aware, when we made our decision, we didn't know of the county's descenting opinion," Chairman Jim Pulvermacher said. "I never received a phone call or email or anything until you all showed up."

The board says there is nothing it can do now, since the expansion was already approved.

The quarry is located along Highway 12 near the intersection of Highway K.

