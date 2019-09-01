Chabad of Madison welcomes new Torah scroll

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Jewish community of Madison completed a new Torah scroll that will be housed at the Chabad of Madison.

"It's a very rare but very joyous occasion for a Jewish community to welcome a new Torah scroll because they last a lifetime and beyond," Rabbi Avremel Matusof said.

A celebration in the streets to welcome Chabad of Madison's new Torah scroll. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/ByPCRLiEt1 — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) September 1, 2019

The majority of the Torah scroll was done by a scribe in Israel, who started over one year ago.

"A Torah scroll takes about 12 months to complete by a scribe," Matusof said. "It's written on parchment with ink and a quill."

Madison's Jewish community was able to aid a scribe from New York with the completion of the Torah scroll.

A Torah scroll has 304,805 letters, and each one has to be perfect or it is no longer good.

"If even one letter has a problem in it, if it's cracked or missing, it can render the entire Torah scroll invalid," Matusof said.

The rabbi of the Chabad of Madison said each letter in the Torah scroll represents a member of their community.

"A letter is referred to in the words of our sages like a soul," Matusof explained. "That every person has a soul. We are all one letter. To make a community, you need all the letters there, and if one letter is cracked and if one letter is missing, the entire community is lacking and missing. We have to make sure that we are there to help every person to be the best person that they can be."

Matusof said this new scroll is joining two other scrolls. They are kept in an ark and are read from during services. It takes one year to read through the entire Torah scroll.

