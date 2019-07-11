Ceremony honors Cory Barr, others impacted by last summer's explosion

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A special remembrance ceremony will take place Wednesday evening, one year after a deadly gas explosion in Sun Prairie.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. outside Fire Station 1. The station is located at 135 N. Bristol St. in Sun Prairie.

Wednesday marks one year since a subcontractor, installing fiber communication lines, hit a gas main leading to the explosion.

Capt. Cory Barr, with the Sun Prairie Fire Department was killed, as a result of the explosion. Barr left behind his wife, Abby, and young twin daughters.

The explosion also leveled several buildings in the heart of Sun Prairie, including the Barr House, a bar which was owned by the Barrs.

Abby Barr is expected to speak at Wednesday's ceremony, along with the city's mayor and fire chief.

A special Honor Guard walk and moment of silence will also be held during tonight's ceremony in honor of the fallen firefighter and those impacted by last summer's explosion.

Watch the ceremony below:

Schedule of Events

6:45 p.m. - Remarks from Mayor Paul Esser, Chief Chris Garrison and Abby Barr

7:00 p.m. - Honor guard will lead a walk to the site of the former Barr House

7:05 p.m. - Closing prayer with a moment of silence to be observed for Capt. Cory Barr

Starting at 5:30 p.m., Bristol Street at Main Street, Bristol Street at Cliff Street and Columbus Street at Angell Street will be closed. All streets should reopen by 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's ceremony will take place rain or shine.

