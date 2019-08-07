Cephus asks for readmission to UW-Madison following 'not guilty' verdicts

MADISON, Wis. - Former Badger football player Quintez Cephus is seeking readmission to the University of Wisconsin-Madison after being found not guilty on charges of second- and third-degree sexual assault for alleged attacks on two 18-year-old women in 2018.

#BREAKING



Former Badger football player Quintez Cephus is seeking readmission to @UWMadison after being found not guilty of sexual assault charges last week.https://t.co/ixPMbYFJQl — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) August 6, 2019

Cephus's attorney said his client's legal representation has filed a petition for readmission to the university, asking for a response by Thursday.

Cephus had been suspended by the football team and expelled by the school following the sexual assault allegations.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A UW official told News 3 Now that a student who has been expelled may petition the chancellor for readmission. The chancellor would then evaluate the petition based on all applicable laws and policies.

"While we are bound by federal student privacy law that limits what we can say about any particular student situation, when the University receives a petition for reinstatement it conducts a thorough and complete review of the materials contained in the petition as quickly as possible," wrote Meredith McGlone, news and media relations director for the university. "The timeline for response to the petition is determined by the complexity of the case being reviewed."

The athletic department is not involved in that review.

"Quintez is not currently a student at UW at this point," wrote Director of Athletic Communications Brian Lucas. "There is a process for him to be readmitted but we are not a part of that process."

According to UW-System code, in cases of sexual assault, the readmission decision should be made in consultation with the Title IX coordinator.

Current and former Wisconsin Badger football players are campaigning on social media for Wisconsin to let Cephus play football. The hashtag "LetQTPlay" surfaced Tuesday on Twitter.

Cephus told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that going back to school is a top priority for him and that he's gotten in "the best shape of my life."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.