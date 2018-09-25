CEO: WTS Paradigm offers support services as employees continue to recover

PHOTOS: Crews respond to reports of active shooter in Middleton Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Photo: Reece Thomas [ + - ] Kyle Bailey Courtesy Kyle Bailey [ + - ] Kyle Bailey Courtesy Kyle Bailey [ + - ] Kyle Bailey Courtesy Kyle Bailey [ + - ] Kyle Bailey Courtesy Kyle Bailey [ + - ] Kyle Bailey Courtesy Kyle Bailey [ + - ] Kyle Bailey Courtesy Kyle Bailey [ + - ] Kyle Bailey Courtesy Kyle Bailey [ + - ] Kyle Bailey Courtesy Kyle Bailey [ + - ] Kyle Bailey Courtesy Kyle Bailey [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - Grief counselors will be available at an event Tuesday as three WTS Paradigm employees continue to recover after last week’s shooting, company officials said.

WTS Paradigm is hosting a private event Tuesday where grief counselors and support services will be available to employees, WTS Paradigm CEO Nate Herbst said.

“We can’t thank law enforcement enough for their quick and brave response,” Herbst said. “It will take time for our WTS family to fully recover and heal. We will find the strength to recover and move forward.”

Herbst said two of the employees who were shot Wednesday in Middleton are recovering at home and the third is recovering at the hospital.

Employees are being allowed to go back to work when they want and at their own pace, Herbst said.

Herbst was there the day of the shooting, but said “today is about healing our employees and not about my story.”

Herbst said the shooter, Anthony Tong, was quiet and the company didn’t know about his previous mental history.

The company does background checks during the hiring process, and Tong’s was clear, Herbst said. The company had not done active shooter training in the past, Herbst said.

Herbst said they have not yet determined their next steps beyond offering support for their employees.