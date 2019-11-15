CenturyLink offering $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days

FreeImages.com/RAWKU5 File photo

What better way to celebrate the holidays than through a Christmas challenge?

A news release from CenturyLink said the company will be awarding $1,000 to someone who can watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days.

In addition to the cash prize, the participant will also receive a Hallmark movie-watching kit.

The company said it is interested to see how the participant chooses to watch the films along with what role Christmas movies play in their holiday traditions.

Applications will be open until Dec. 6. Anyone interested in the challenge can apply here.

Hallmark will be releasing 40 new movies this season.

