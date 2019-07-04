Century Link 911 service out in Iowa County; Law enforcement say use cellphones in emergency
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. - Century Link customers in Iowa County are experiencing an outage, according to officials with the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
The outage is affecting Century Link 911 services.
Authorities ask residents to use cellphones to call 911 if possible.
