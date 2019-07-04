Century Link 911 service out in Iowa County; Law enforcement say use cellphones in emergency

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. - Century Link customers in Iowa County are experiencing an outage, according to officials with the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

The outage is affecting Century Link 911 services.

Authorities ask residents to use cellphones to call 911 if possible.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.