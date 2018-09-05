Cellphone service down in Richland County due to flooding

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. - Cellphone service is down in Richland County after flooding washed out fiber lines, officials said.

Richland County was notified of Verizon cellphones having problems calling local landlines around 8:30 a.m.

County officials have been working with Verizon and Genuine Telecom crews to fix the outage, officials said around 10:45 a.m.

The outage has been caused by fiber lines being washed out by flooding, and crews do not have an estimated time for when the outage will be fixed.

Several county roads are closed in Richland County due to flash flooding, impacting the villages of Viola, Yuba, Rockbridge and Hub City, and the towns of Rockbridge, Henrietta, Bloom, Forest, and the city of Richland Center, officials said.

The Richland County Emergency Operations Center is open, and officials declared a countywide state of emergency, according to a release.

A shelter remains open at the Richland Center Community Center, and sandbagging operations are continuing in Rockbridge and Richland Center.