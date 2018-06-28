Celebrating the 4th with fireworks? Here's what you need to know about Wisconsin laws

Photo by Justin Nuoffer

MADISON, Wis. - With the Fourth of July just around the corner, the Department of Justice is issuing a reminder about Wisconsin's fireworks laws.

Firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets, mortars, and any other fireworks are illegal without a permit, according to a news release from the DOJ.

"A commonly used rule of thumb is that a permit is required if the device explodes or leaves the ground," the release said.

State law allows the sale, possession and use of sparklers (not exceeding 36 inches in length), stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers, confetti poppers with less than ¼ grain of explosive mixture and novelty devices that spin or move on the ground, according to the news release.

If you have questions about what fireworks are and are not permitted in your community, contact your local law enforcement agency.

When using fireworks here's how to stay safe

ReadyWisconsin also issued a reminder on how to celebrate the holiday safely.

“We all enjoy celebrating Independence Day with family and friends, especially watching fireworks,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Brian Satula. “However, it is important to remember that fireworks can be dangerous when used improperly.”

Officials with ReadyWisconsin said that 15 people were hospitalized and 102 visited emergency rooms in Wisconsin last year due to fireworks-related incidents.

Here are some of ReadyWisconsin's tips to stay safe this holiday while setting off fireworks: