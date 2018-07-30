News

Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with half-price cheesecake

Cheesecake Factory releasing two new flavors

Posted: July 30, 2018 08:39 AM CDT

Updated: July 30, 2018 08:39 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - In honor of National Cheesecake Day today, any slice of cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory will be half price for those who dine in at the restaurant.

The deal applies to more than 30 flavors of cheesecake. The Cheesecake Factory is also debuting two new flavors of cheesecake. The first is Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake, a cherry cheesecake on a layer of fudge cake with cherries. The second is the Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake, featuring layers of Cinnabon cinnamon cheesecake with vanilla crunch cake, cinnamon chips, Cinnabon cream cheese frosting with a caramel topping.

The offer only applies to one slice of cheesecake per dine-in guest.

The Madison location is at West Towne Mall.

 

