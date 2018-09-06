Ceiling collapse cancels classes at Manitowoc high school
MANITOWOC, Wis. - Classes are canceled at a Manitowoc high school following a ceiling collapse.
Authorities say a classroom ceiling gave way Wednesday afternoon and fortunately no one was in the room on the third floor of Lincoln High School.
WLUK-TV reports an engineer is inspecting the structural integrity of the school Thursday. Classes are expected to resume Friday.
Local And Regional News
- County to consider waiving permit fees for flood-related building projects
- Habitat for Humanity asks for donations to help rebuild homes damaged, destroyed in flooding
- MPD responds to reports of man with gunshot wound, 2 suspects on loose
- Ceiling collapse cancels classes at Manitowoc high school
- Remains of La Crosse WWII sailor identified
- Ironman bike route altered due to flooding, organizers say