Ceiling collapse cancels classes at Manitowoc high school

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 12:37 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 12:37 PM CDT

MANITOWOC, Wis. - Classes are canceled at a Manitowoc high school following a ceiling collapse.

Authorities say a classroom ceiling gave way Wednesday afternoon and fortunately no one was in the room on the third floor of Lincoln High School.

WLUK-TV reports an engineer is inspecting the structural integrity of the school Thursday. Classes are expected to resume Friday.

