Papa Murphy's was founded in 1995 in Vancouver, Washington. The restaurant sells what's known as a "take-and-bake" pizza: delivered to you raw to be baked hot and fresh in your own kitchen. It was a unique concept that resonated with fans, which is why Papa Murphy's has around 1,500 stores across the United States and Canada. Customers even ranked Papa Murphy's as the best pizza chain in 2022 in terms of customer loyalty and satisfaction.
MADISON, Wis. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Tuesday after a Salmonella outbreak linked to Papa Murphy's cookie dough.
The CDC reported 18 Salmonella infections were reported across six states, and two people have been hospitalized. Those infected reported eating the cookie dough raw. Cases were reported in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Utah and Missouri.
Papa Murphy's has temporarily pulled its raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw S'mores bars dough from shelves as investigators work to find the contaminated ingredient in the dough.
If you have Papa Murphy's chocolate chip cookie or S'mores bars dough in your refrigerator, throw it away even if you haven't gotten sick after eating some of it. Wash anything that may have touched the dough with hot soapy water or in a dishwasher.
Always follow baking instructions when using cookie dough. Papa Murphy's dough is not meant to be eaten raw.
Call your doctor if you experience diarrhea and fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit, diarrhea that last for more than three days without improvement, bloody diarrhea, vomiting to the point where you can't keep liquids down, or signs of dehydration.
