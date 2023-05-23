#5. Papa Murphy's Pizza

- 2020 U.S. sales: $797.1 million

- 1-year change in sales: 6.5%

- 2020 U.S. units: 1,293

-1-year change in units: -2.7%

-2020 sales per unit: $616,455

Papa Murphy's was founded in 1995 in Vancouver, Washington. The restaurant sells what's known as a "take-and-bake" pizza: delivered to you raw to be baked hot and fresh in your own kitchen. It was a unique concept that resonated with fans, which is why Papa Murphy's has around 1,500 stores across the United States and Canada. Customers even ranked Papa Murphy's as the best pizza chain in 2022 in terms of customer loyalty and satisfaction.

MADISON, Wis. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Tuesday after a Salmonella outbreak linked to Papa Murphy's cookie dough.

The CDC reported 18 Salmonella infections were reported across six states, and two people have been hospitalized. Those infected reported eating the cookie dough raw. Cases were reported in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Utah and Missouri.