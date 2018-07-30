Cause of fire between Orpheum Theater, parking ramp still unknown, officials say

MADISON, Wis. - Firefighters are still investigating a fire that was found between the Orpheum Theater and a downtown parking ramp Friday night.

Crews were called to the 200 block of North Carroll Street just before 6 p.m. for reports of a structure fire, according to a release.

A city of Madison parking utility officer led firefighters to the second floor of the parking ramp, where the crew observed smoke coming from the space between the ramp and the Orpheum Theater, officials said.

Crews used a combination of foam and water to put out the fire, according to the release. The insulation between the buildings was the only flammable material present, and investigators could not locate an ignition source.

There were no signs of damage or smoke inside the Orpheum Theater, officials said.

