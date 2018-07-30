Cause of fire between Orpheum Theater, parking ramp still unknown, officials say
MADISON, Wis. - Firefighters are still investigating a fire that was found between the Orpheum Theater and a downtown parking ramp Friday night.
Crews were called to the 200 block of North Carroll Street just before 6 p.m. for reports of a structure fire, according to a release.
A city of Madison parking utility officer led firefighters to the second floor of the parking ramp, where the crew observed smoke coming from the space between the ramp and the Orpheum Theater, officials said.
Crews used a combination of foam and water to put out the fire, according to the release. The insulation between the buildings was the only flammable material present, and investigators could not locate an ignition source.
There were no signs of damage or smoke inside the Orpheum Theater, officials said.
Previous Story
PD: Homeowner sees teens creeping through backyard, shining light into window
Next Story
2 injured in rollover crash on far west side, Madison fire officials say
Local And Regional News
- Silver Alert issued for missing Racine woman driving 1987 bronze Cadillac sedan
- Sun Prairie restaurant donating 100 percent of sales to Barr family
- UnityPoint Health notifies patients of second phishing scam in 4 months
- Baraboo farm offers 7-acre sunflower maze
- 'Sometimes mistakes can be the best thing': 11 inmates graduate from Madison Technical College
- Officials investigate cause of fire that destroyed Friendship Bar and Bowl