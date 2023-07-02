The Catfish River Music Festival wrapped up in Stoughton on Sunday

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

STOUGHTON, Wis. -- The 2023 Catfish River Music Festival wrapped up in Stoughton on Sunday.

The annual event is put on by the Stoughton Opera House Friends Association and featured free live music, food vendors and artists.