Madison
Digital Producer
The Catfish River Music Festival wrapped up in Stoughton on Sunday
STOUGHTON, Wis. -- The 2023 Catfish River Music Festival wrapped up in Stoughton on Sunday.
The annual event is put on by the Stoughton Opera House Friends Association and featured free live music, food vendors and artists.
The festival kicked off Friday and ran through Sunday, with 15 artists and bands putting on a show for all to enjoy
"I think its also really important to promote the independent venues in the area," Stoughton Opera House director Bill Brehm said.
The event wrapped up with a performance by Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs outside the opera house. You can find more information about the festival by clicking or tapping here.
