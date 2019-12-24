Catch me if you can: Wisconsin fraudster back in business

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A former Wisconsin inmate who was convicted of fraud for persuading a family to pay for non-existent college courses has set himself up in the education business again, but under a new name.

The Journal Sentinel reports that Kenneth Shong, as he's known to the Department of Corrections, is promoting himself as a global educational consultant.

Shong was released from prison this year and is subject to three years of supervision. A Corrections spokeswoman says Shong is under investigation for potentially violating the rules of his supervision.

Shong changed his name to Kenneth Onapolis and goes by "Prof. Onapolis."

