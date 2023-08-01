MONTELLO, Wis. -- Cash bond has been set at $100,000 for a Janesville man arrested Friday afternoon following a high-speed chase through multiple counties.
Curtis Walker, 37, faces a half-dozen charges after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through parts of Marquette and Columbia counties last Friday.
He is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping and eluding a police officer.
As a condition of his cash bond, Walker cannot possess a firearm or use or possess any controlled substance without a valid prescription.
Walker's initial court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the Marquette County Courthouse.
Also Tuesday, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office released dashcam video of the final moments of the chase as it ended at the Interstate 39 and State Highway 33 interchange outside Portage.
The sheriff's office said Walker avoided hitting multiple tire deflation devices in the Portage area. As he drove onto a ramp from the interstate to Highway 33 after hitting a guardrail, a Columbia County deputy conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit before Walker could leave the freeway.
Officials said they found more than $2,000 in cash, as well as two guns and multiple drug-related items, inside the car Walker was driving.
