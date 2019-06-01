Cars on State rolls into Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Cars on State returned to Madison on Saturday.

This marked the 13th edition of the annual car show. The event spanned six blocks along State Street in downtown Madison.

The car show allowed attendees to see vehicles from numerous decades and speak with the owners directly.

