Carol Graul

Dodgeville - Carol M Graul, age 75, of Dodgeville formally of Janesville WI passed away peacefully at Bloomfield Manor nursing home in Dodgeville on Tuesday, April 15, 2019.

Carol was born on May 24, 1943 to Fritz and Eldora (Hamre) Strampe and she was an only child. She did however have a lifelong friend Penny Morford who was like a sister to her. Carol graduated from Janesville Senior High school in 1961. She married Bernard J Graul June 29, 1968 and they had three children, Carol (Leo) Flynn, Bernard (Heather) Graul, and Inga (Paula Trumm) Graul. She had four grandchildren and one grand dog Skye, Autumn and Angel Flynn. Brandon Graul and Buster Trumm Graul; two great grandsons Ashton & Archer.



Carol considered her biggest accomplishments in her life were her children. She was proud of them and she loved them, she lit up when she saw them and their kids.



Carol enjoyed teaching bible and Sunday school she did that from young adult until long after she was married. She loved being around children which is why most of her jobs revolved around children she worked for the Dodgeville public library, Dodgeville Elementary school. Her real niche was found when she worked at Ingleside nursing home where she worked as an activity assistant and she worked with Alzheimer patients she really enjoyed that job and found it the most rewarding to help patients on their worst days become less confused.



Carol also worked at Culligan and also as a cashier at Dodgeville IGA, Walmart and Piggly Wiggly. She really loved working around people her smile and laughter will be missed by many people.



Carol enjoyed spending time at Governor Dodge State Park, going on walks, watching movies, spending time with family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents Fritz and Eldora, her husband Bernard and lifelong friend Penny Morford



Per Carol’s request there will be no funeral. The time that you would have spent at the funeral, do something fun with your family in memory of our mother.



