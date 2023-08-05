MADISON, Wis. -- The Transformation Center hosted their second annual 'Cardio for a Kause' event Saturday morning to jumpstart Gastroparesis Awareness Month.
The event honors Erika Berger, who lost her life to gastroparesis in 2010 and raises awareness of the condition as well. It was created by Erika's older brother Brent, the owner of the Transformation Center.
Participants rowed, skied, and biked with the goal of reaching 100,000 meters and raising money for gastroparesis clinical research.
Gastroparesis is a condition that prevents your stomach digesting food properly.
There is no cure yet, only treatments to help prolong life and ease the pain that comes along with the condition. Often times, Brent says people are misdiagnosed once if not multiple times before they find out the truth -- like Brent's sister.
"It's a hard thing, because if it happens for a little bit, it might be okay in terms of longevity. But if it happens for a long time, then becomes terminal," Berger said.
"And that's what happened in the case of my sister. So for three years, she was misdiagnosed, told, she was crazy told there were a lot of things that, you know, she was implementing that really weren't true. And so she was able to finally have a proper diagnosis and to be able to live the rest of her life, you know, about seven more years, knowing that she wasn't crazy, and that there was something actually going on with her. “
At last year's event, they raised $11,000. All of the donations were used to create the "Erika Berger Research Fund" in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology within the Department of Internal Medicine at the UC Davis School of Medicine, UC Davis Health.
But Brent Berger says they wanted to go bigger this year. They partnered with ErgZone to give more people the chance to partake in the event -- even virtually.
"This year, we took the opportunity to go even bigger and bigger in the sense that we now have a global outreach for it," Berger said. "[ErgZone] allows anyone anywhere in the world to be able to jump on a concept to machine, do some meters and participate in the event. So instead of raising awareness locally, we now can raise awareness globally."
People were able to partake in the cause from anywhere in the world with the ErgZone app and a Concept2 machine with a PM5 monitor.
The event was open to all, Transformation Center just asked that participants donate $25 dollars minimum. They will be raising money for gastroparesis clinical research all month long. More information can found be on their website at transformationcentermadison.com.
Brent Berger is looking forward to continuing to honor his sister's legacy. He plans to have the first five years of the event be dedicated to raising awareness and money for research. The next five years after that, he wants to create a fund that will help support families affected by gastroparesis.
He keeps his sister in mind with effort he makes to inch closer to a cure.
“We recently had someone in our community, find out that someone in their family also has gastroparesis," Berger said.
"And again, the symptoms were there, we were able to sort of share some experience with them, give them some hope. It was caught very early on. And so there's a great outlook for people moving forward. And I think that was always one of my sisters' hopes was that we could use her life in some form or fashion to be able to benefit and improve the lives of others who might end up having the condition.”
