The Transformation Center hosted their second annual 'Cardio for a Kause' event Saturday morning to jumpstart Gastroparesis Awareness Month.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- The Transformation Center hosted their second annual 'Cardio for a Kause' event Saturday morning to jumpstart Gastroparesis Awareness Month.

The event honors Erika Berger, who lost her life to gastroparesis in 2010 and raises awareness of the condition as well. It was created by Erika's older brother Brent, the owner of the Transformation Center. 