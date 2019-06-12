Carbon monoxide detector alerts sleeping Madison man

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is doing OK thanks to his carbon monoxide alarm which alerted him that there were high levels of the dangerous gas inside his home.

The city of Madison Fire Department said it happened about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Hillington Green Street.

Firefighters said the man was asleep when his carbon monoxide detector went off. Firefighters were then called to the home.

Officials say they picked up carbon monoxide readings at 360 parts per million in the basement levels of the odorless gass reached 560 ppm in some areas of the home.

The man said he felt a little dizzy and did not have any other symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.



