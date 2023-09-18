Madison Fire Department

MADISON, Wis. -- The second time was the charm for first responders searching for the cause of elevated carbon monoxide readings at a multi-unit home in Madison early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at the home in the 900 block of East Johnson Street around 2 a.m. A resident told firefighters the alarm had been sounding for roughly two hours; another resident reported mild symptoms possibly indicating carbon monoxide exposure, according to a Madison Fire Department incident report.