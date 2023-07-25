Madison
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police officers found a car with multiple bullet holes outside a home on Milwaukee Street early Sunday morning.
Multiple people reported hearing gunshots shortly before 1 a.m. along the 4500 block of Milwaukee Street.
No injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
