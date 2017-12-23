Car went airborne off interstate in Village of Marshall

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

VILLAGE OF MARSHALL, Wis. - A car went airborne off of the interstate Friday night in the Village of Marshall, according to fire officials.

Officials said the driver fell asleep and the car rolled over on the interstate at Highway 73.

The driver was extricated from his car and transported to the hospital. No injuries were reported, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash was handled by the Wisconsin State Patrol.