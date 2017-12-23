Car went airborne off interstate in Village of Marshall
VILLAGE OF MARSHALL, Wis. - A car went airborne off of the interstate Friday night in the Village of Marshall, according to fire officials.
Officials said the driver fell asleep and the car rolled over on the interstate at Highway 73.
The driver was extricated from his car and transported to the hospital. No injuries were reported, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The crash was handled by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Local And Regional News
- Officials find human remains in burned vehicle
- Wisconsin dairy farmers consider how to turn market around
- Construction begins on gas station destroyed in riots
- Man gets 5 years for robbing NW Wisconsin storage units
- California men sentenced in Wisconsin gas skimming scheme
- Missing Michigan man found safe in Madison church, police say