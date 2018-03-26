News

Car traveling 40 mph hits pedestrian early Sunday, police say

22-year-old student in stable condition

Posted: Mar 25, 2018 11:34 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2018 11:19 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A 22-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with lacerations and neurological damage early Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Madison, police said. 

Madison police said the incident happened at 1 a.m. at the intersection of North Henry Street and Langdon Street. 

The pedestrian, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, was struck by a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man who was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment, according to the report. The driver told officers he didn't see the pedestrian. 

Officers searched the vehicle and its black box and took a blood sample from the driver, the release said.

The vehicle was traveling at 40 mph on Langdon Street when it hit the man. 

Police said the injuries “appeared to be significant,” but didn't specify to what extent.

On Monday morning, Madison police said the student was in stable condition. 

The investigation is ongoing.

