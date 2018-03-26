Car traveling 40 mph hits pedestrian early Sunday, police say
22-year-old student in stable condition
MADISON, Wis. - A 22-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with lacerations and neurological damage early Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Madison, police said.
Madison police said the incident happened at 1 a.m. at the intersection of North Henry Street and Langdon Street.
The pedestrian, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, was struck by a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man who was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment, according to the report. The driver told officers he didn't see the pedestrian.
Officers searched the vehicle and its black box and took a blood sample from the driver, the release said.
The vehicle was traveling at 40 mph on Langdon Street when it hit the man.
Police said the injuries “appeared to be significant,” but didn't specify to what extent.
On Monday morning, Madison police said the student was in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Local And Regional News
- Do Something Good: 91-year-old woman passes pearls of wisdom to young girls of color
- Suicide prevention advocates are concerned after bill to fund Hopeline stalls
- State Patrol: Fatal one-vehicle crash closes I-90 Monday evening
- Wisconsin plans to upgrade 911 system to accept texts, pinpoint cellphone locations
- Speaker Ryan's office says he's 'not resigning'
- Man robs Village of Lomira bank, flees with undisclosed amount of cash, sheriff says