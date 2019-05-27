Car stolen from south Madison driveway, dog prevents further theft, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A car was stolen from a south Madison driveway early Monday morning, but the victim's dog stopped the thief from stealing his other vehicle, police said.

According to Madison police, a resident on the 1200 block of Dayflower Drive woke up to the sounds of his dog barking at about 3:57 a.m. When he got up to investigate, he realized there was someone in his garage attempting to steal his car.

Officials said the sound of the dog caused the thief not to steal that car, but the resident soon realized that the car parked in his driveway, in which he had accidentally left his keys, had already been stolen.

Police said that the stolen car has yet to be located.

