Car slides off road, into pond in slippery road conditions
No injuries reported
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - Multiple departments are responding after a car slid off of a snow-covered road and into a pond Thursday morning.
Dane County Dispatch confirmed the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Vilas and Coffeytown Roads in Cottage Grove.
The crash happened at the bend in the road.
A woman crawled out of the back of the vehicle, according to a deputy on scene with the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
No injuries have been reported.
Cottage Grove Fire, Deer Grove EMS and the Sheriff's Department are responding.
