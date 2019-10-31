Car slides off road, into pond in slippery road conditions

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. No injuries after car slides off road into pond in Cottage Grove No injuries after car slides off road into pond in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - Multiple departments are responding after a car slid off of a snow-covered road and into a pond Thursday morning.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Vilas and Coffeytown Roads in Cottage Grove.

The crash happened at the bend in the road.

A woman crawled out of the back of the vehicle, according to a deputy on scene with the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries have been reported.

Cottage Grove Fire, Deer Grove EMS and the Sheriff's Department are responding.

