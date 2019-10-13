Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Truck pulled out of Town of Beloit roof Truck pulled out of Town of Beloit roof

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - A truck was pulled out of a Town of Beloit home Saturday afternoon.

Rock County dispatch said it responded around 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of South Park Avenue.

There, a car could be seen inside the roof of a house.

Yes... that’s a car in the roof of a home in Town of Beloit.



It got there after a driver lost control and careened of a nearby ditch.



Craziest thing? The homeowner was in his garage watching the Badger game when it happened.



You’ll hear from him on @WISCTV_News3 at 10. pic.twitter.com/oc2H0MBWDI — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 12, 2019

The homeowner was in his garage watching the Wisconsin Badgers game when the truck came through the roof. Others were home at the time but no one was injured.

"I told my wife to call 911 right away and then I went back in the garage to see if the driver was hurt," says Joe Nyre.

The most important fact- No one was hurt. Not the driver, or the homeowner who was only a few feet away from where he crashed.



It’s uncertain what made the driver lose control... but he’s in police custody for the time being. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/enwVWsALMh — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 12, 2019

"He tried to get out and I told him to stay in there because the truck was on such a steep angle he couldn't get out anyway," he continued.

The Nyre family has lived in the house since it was built 14 years ago.

The driver is in police custody and is being taken to a local hospital. Officials say there's no sign of severe injury.

Authorities say the driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the road into a ditch and then hit the house.

