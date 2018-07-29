News

Car fleeing traffic stop hits pedestrian in West Allis

Posted: July 29, 2018 02:55 PM CDT

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police say a car fleeing a traffic stop hit a pedestrian and kept going.

The crash happened early Sunday. The West Allis police officer who was pursuing the car stopped to help the pedestrian, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say the same car had fled from an earlier traffic stop in Waukesha County.

 A West Allis officer spotted the car around 2 a.m. and tried to stop it. Police say the fleeing vehicle swerved head-on toward a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad car. The suspect's car did not strike the squad car, but as the fleeing car swerved back into its line, it struck the pedestrian.

Police are still looking for the car. The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

