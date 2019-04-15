Car experts get you up to speed on spring cleaning

MADISON, Wis. - With winter in the review mirror, car experts say now is the time to give cars a good spring cleaning.

Smart Motors service manager Jim Ward said that takes more than taking the car through the automatic wash. Instead, it’s important to get all the salt washed off first from the car’s exterior, including the wheel wells and undercarriage.

Ward said over the past couple winters, mechanics have noticed more problems with the systems of cars because of all the chemicals on the roadways.

It’s also important to get all the nooks and crannies and wipe them free of any grime. Ward said home remedies can help spruce up your car, and it’s best to stay organic rather than relying on harsh chemicals to do the job.

"It actually works against you to use some of those products, and the same on the dash,” he said. “Some of the high gloss things that you can put on the dash that can look great but if you don't have some sort of a windshield protection that will also dry out the vinyls in the dash and could lead to cracking down the road."

Ward said the same goes for tires. Even though wheel shine can make them look good, it can also shorten their life over time because of sun exposure.

Home remedies using items from your cupboard, including a mix of baking soda, vinegar and warm water, can help clean the car’s interior including floor mats.

Spring can also be a good time to replace the engine air filter and cabin filter if regular maintenance hasn’t taken care of that in a while. Ward said that can really impact allergy sufferers.

"Beyond what you think of just washing or waxing the car and cleaning the seats and the upholstery, those are probably some of the more in depth things to think about getting that HVAC system cleaned out before it really starts smelling like a gym bag or you start to have some allergy symptoms from them,” he said.

Ward suggested touchless car washes to avoid the chance of scratch marks, and waxing your car once it's clean to help protect its surface over time. Premium car washes can help the exterior or your car, though clear coats usually have a temporary impact.

"If you notice that the water doesn't bead up anymore, go to the automatic car wash and you can have coatings applied there, or using a synthetic wax which is very easy to put on, or use that carnauba wax and get some elbow grease and put that stuff on,” he said, adding the more times you do that, the deeper the protection is on the car.

Ward said synthetic wax is both cheaper and will last longer, though carnauba wax looks the best.

To tackle window streaks, Ward said newspaper is the best choice to help clean windows, but you’ll want to make sure no ink comes off when you rub your hand across it.



