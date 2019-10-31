Car crashes into school bus in Dodge County

Mario Tama/Getty Images

RUBICON, Wis. - Dodge County deputies are on the scene of a school bus crash outside the town of Rubicon amid snowy weather Thursday morning.

A car hit the rear-end of the bus just before 7 a.m., according to the administrator of the Herman-Neosho-Rubicon School District. Police and EMTs were on the scene as of 9 a.m., but no injuries were reported to any kids or the driver of the car.

The administrator said the bus in question typically carries 22 kids to school every morning, though it’s not clear how many were inside at the time of the crash.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.