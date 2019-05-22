Car crashed into hotel, one person taken to hospital, firefighters say

MADISON, Wis. - One person was taken to UW Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after their car crashed Tuesday afternoon just after 4 p.m. into the Baymont Inn & Suites on the 8100 block of Excelsior Drive, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters said hotel damage included cracked drywall and minor structural damage.

The incident is still under investigation.

