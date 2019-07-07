Car crash in Town of Beloit totals house

Courtesy of Sharon Wisen

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - A car crash totaled a house, engulfing it in flames in the Town of Beloit early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Town of Beloit Fire Department, officials were dispatched at 2:38 a.m. to the intersection of S. Riverside Drive and Inman Parkway after reports of a residential fire.

A Town of Beloit deputy chief arrived to the scene and saw large flames from a house at 3026 South Riverside Drive. Evidence on the road and damages to the house's side showed that a vehicle crashed through the house and became engulfed in flames.

Fire officials extinguished the car fire and confirmed that no one was in the vehicle. Crews went into the house and found that the home was also unoccupied. No one was injured.

Courtesy of Sharon Wisen

Courtesy of Sharon Wisen

The home could not be saved, and a backhoe was brought to tear apart the house in order to fully extinguish it. Damages are estimated to be $160,000.

The Town of Beloit Police Department is still investigating the accident as well as searching for the driver of the vehicle.

