Car chase begins after car drives through barricades at Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. - Rock County dispatch said a car chase began after a car drove through the barricades at the Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in downtown Beloit on Friday night.
Dispatch said it happened at Short St. and East Grand Ave. at 6:58 p.m.
Officials said the car chase was led by Beloit police with assistance by Winnebago County and South Beloit police.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
The Beloit Police Department is expected to release additional information about the incident.
