Highway reopens after car, bicycle crash in Marshall

MARSHALL, Wis. - Highway 19 in Marshall is back open, after it was closed for three hours due to a bicycle vs. car crash.

Dane County dispatch said a call for a car vs. bicycle crash came in at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hubbel Street and Highway 19.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation closed Highway 19 is closed in both directions at Hubbel Street for about three hours.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.