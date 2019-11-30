Missing Dane County couple found, police say

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. - A missing Dane County couple has been found in their vehicle on County Highway J, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Department.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 87-year-old Donald Soper was found dead and 87-year-old Colleen Soper was found safe and is receiving medical attention.

Police said they received a call reporting the missing car was found on County Highway J just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The couple went missing after they left a family gathering in Black Earth at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday in a black 2008 Dodge Caliber with a Wisconsin license plate of 327FXX. A GPS tracker on the vehicle was not working as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Dane County Sheriff's Department is handling the case with assistance from Mount Horeb police, firefighters and emergency medical services.

The Silver Alert has been canceled.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.