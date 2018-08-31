Capital City Trail closures continue due to flooding, consruction

City of Madison Capital City Trail

MADISON, Wis. - Work on sections of the Capital City Trail continues, in some parts due to planned construction and in other parts due to washouts caused by this month's historic rainfall.

According to Dane County Parks, a section of trail at the Badger State and Cannonball Trail intersection known as the bicycle roundabout remains closed after the heavy rains resulted in downed trees and standing water. Repairs to the culverts adjacent to the trail at the roundabout should be completed after Labor Day.

Nearby sections of the trail to the west and east of Longford Terrace that experienced flooding and washouts are closed for repair work. The project should begin after Labor Day with reopening scheduled for September, according to officials.

The scheduled pavement restoration project between Glacier Valley and Nob Hill Road that began in July is also well underway, officials said. Some sections in this stretch of trail have already been paved. Though these sections may look completed, Dane County Parks warns that they are still closed. Gravel shoulders landscaping, warning panels and signage have yet to be completed.

According to officials, if Madison experiences a long enough period of dry weather, work could be completed in the coming months and affected sections could reopen in mid-September.