Canada Pacific Holiday Train to make more stops in Wisconsin

PORTAGE, Wis. - The Canada Pacific Holiday Train is set to wrap up its holiday visit in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the train will make its first appearance of the day in Portage at the CP Yard adjacent to Averbeck Street. From 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., a group of performers will entertain all of the onlookers in the area.

From Portage, the train will travel to the Wisconsin Dells, where it will arrive at 2:30 p.m. for another performance. Other destinations include Mauston, Tomah and Sparta. La Crosse is the last Wisconsin destination for this year's visit.

The train has already stopped in Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc and Watertown, among other places.

During the trip, money and food will be collected for food banks.

The holiday train's schedule is available here.

