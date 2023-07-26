MADISON, Wis. -- The state of Wisconsin's flagship university celebrates its 175th anniversary this year; it was founded in 1848, the same year as both the state and the city of Madison.
It's an anniversary no human can ever celebrate and few can pronounce.
"Lets do it together: demi-semi-sept-centennial," University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said during her address.
Or, if you want to make it easier, just call it what Charles Hoslet did.
"This is literally our 175th birthday," the vice chancellor for university relations said.
"Today is the 175th anniversary of the day that Governor Nelson Dewey signed the act of legislature creating the University of Wisconsin," Hoslet said. "It was the first public university created in the state of Wisconsin and it was created only a few months into the birth of the state."
In that time, students and researchers who have come through campus have led advancements with global impacts, including "a medicine that is now used to help people, with a blood thinner it's called warfarin," Hoslet said, "the discovery of stem cells that was discovered by one of our researchers in the late '90s."
Overseeing the kickoff of free Babcock ice cream, games and more Wednesday was a familiar badger face in some new duds.
Five years after Bucky on Parade, a brand new statue was unveiled outside Memorial Union, covered in three coats of red and white acrylic paint, black an silver lines and 'Xs' and stars.
"The 'Xs' on it are in reference to the many students that have gone through the university and the many successes too," art Professor John Hitchcock said. "And the stars are the reference to the four directions, but also if you look at the many people researchers grad students and undergrads that are important."
On bottom is an abstract representation of a flower garden.
"The sky, the land and the water, which is displayed in the Bucky with the flower garden and the watery rocks beneath him," fourth-year undergraduate student Kaylee Herrmann said.
University officials said when they discovered one last blank Bucky that hadn't gone out on parade yet, they knew they had to deliver it to Hitchcock to design for the 175th anniversary.
It was the first project he worked on with his intern, Herrmann.
"She saw this white Bucky in the hallway of the studio in the lofts building and I said we're washing Bucky today," he recalled.
It was a surprise for the undergrad.
"I didn't know what to expect at first because, you know, he had sent me an itinerary and that was not on it," Herrmann said.
Now it's another UW icon enshrined into the Madison landscape.
"I feel honored, you know, I came here, I didn't expect to leave a mark but I've definitely left one now it's exciting," Herrmann said.
"We are part of the fabric of the city, of the region," Hoslet said.
