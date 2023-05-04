Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison continue to call on campus leadership to expel a student who made racist remarks in a now-viral video, but the university maintains it cannot do so.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison continue to call on campus leadership to expel a student who made racist remarks in a now-viral video, but the university maintains it cannot do so.

A petition demanding the university expel the offending student had amassed more than 45,000 signatures as of Thursday afternoon. 

Tags