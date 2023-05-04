MADISON, Wis. -- Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison continue to call on campus leadership to expel a student who made racist remarks in a now-viral video, but the university maintains it cannot do so.
A petition demanding the university expel the offending student had amassed more than 45,000 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.
University officials say they can't expel her, something UW-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber says would violate her First Amendment rights.
"Students have First Amendment rights," said Schweber. "The First Amendment works in practice to protect all expression that does not fall into a particular category of unprotected expression. Things like threats, blackmail, and fraud. The statements in this video do not fit any of those unprotected categories They are offensive. They're a bit horrifying. But they are not by any means a threat directed at a specific person."
Schweber said a private university could expel a student for saying a slur if it wanted to; however, a publicly funded university can not infringe on a student's first amendment rights.
"Public universities' code of conduct cannot infringe on First Amendment rights," said Schweber.
What the university can do, and did do in its statements, is condemn the video. In statements, they've said racist slurs do not represent or reflect UW-Madison's values around creating an inclusive community.
