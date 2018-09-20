Campus police say to avoid State Street due to reports of man with gun

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin police issued a WiscAlert at 1:23 a.m. Thursday warning people to avoid the 600 block of State Street.

According to the alert, a man with a gun was reported in the area.

Police are warning people in the area to get to a safe location.

UW police say no shots have been fired or injuries reported. This is a precautionary warning.

