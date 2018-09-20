News

Campus police say to avoid State Street due to reports of man with gun

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 01:33 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2018 01:47 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin police issued a WiscAlert at 1:23 a.m. Thursday warning people to avoid the 600 block of State Street. 

According to the alert, a man with a gun was reported in the area. 

Police are warning people in the area to get to a safe location. 

 

UW police say no shots have been fired or injuries reported. This is a precautionary warning. 

