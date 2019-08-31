Campaign to attract Midwestern millennial workers to Wisconsin abides despite budget slight
MADISON, Wis. - Organizers say a campaign to encourage Midwestern millennials to move to Wisconsin will continue despite a lack of funding from this year's state budget.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers declined to grant the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.'s request for $10 million over the next two years. The campaign that began in early 2018 was the brainchild of Evers' Republican predecessor, Scott Walker.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that WEDC officials say the organization has identified $4 million within its budget to fund the program this year and expects to do the same in 2020-21.
Evers' spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, says he is focused on developing infrastructure and communities to attract and retain a talented workforce.
The campaign aims to attract workers ages 21 to 35 in science, technology, health care and financial services.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
MPD: Bullets discovered lodged in stairwell where family was home, planter on Madison's east side
Next Story
Naked burglar steals cash from man's wallet on dresser, Madison police say
Local And Regional News
- Naked burglar steals cash from man's wallet on dresser, Madison police say
- Lodi PD: Man who fired gun outside home during domestic incident faces tentative charges
- Farmers look to apps to help with timing of crop treatment
- Rural Wisconsin schools getting mental health help by video
- 'No cop no stop,' not going to work; Beloit PD urges drivers use caution as school year begins
- 2020 event to focus on Great Lakes water infrastructure