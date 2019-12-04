Campaign launched to support Jenifer Street Market

MADISON, Wis. - The SASY Business Development Association launched a new campaign Wednesday to help the east side support the Jenifer Street Market.

According to a news release, nonprofit organization SASY BDA was founded earlier this year in response to the potential loss of Jenifer Street Market.

The local grocery store rents space from Schoep's Ice Cream, a business that recently filed for receivership, an alternative to bankruptcy.

Jenifer Street Market has operated as a grocery store continuously since 1949, according to the release.

The release said the campaign has raised over $2,500 in under 24 hours and has a fundraising goal of $100,000 by Dec. 15.

Donations can be made online at www.SupportJennyStreet.org.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.