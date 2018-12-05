Cambria man sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison over skid-steer loader theft

MADISON, Wis. - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin sentenced Gene Sauer, 49 of Cambria to 42 months in federal prison for stealing eight skid-steer loaders over two years from construction sites in Wisconsin.

A skid-steer loader is similar in appearance to a small bulldozer often used on constructions sites.

Sauer stole the loaders in Wisconsin and transported them to an implement dealer in Illinois who resold them. This is Sauer's fifth felony theft conviction.

A February hearing will determine the restitution owed to victims and his accomplice Daniel Grupe will be sentenced later this month.

