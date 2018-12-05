Cambria man sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison over skid-steer loader theft
MADISON, Wis. - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin sentenced Gene Sauer, 49 of Cambria to 42 months in federal prison for stealing eight skid-steer loaders over two years from construction sites in Wisconsin.
A skid-steer loader is similar in appearance to a small bulldozer often used on constructions sites.
Sauer stole the loaders in Wisconsin and transported them to an implement dealer in Illinois who resold them. This is Sauer's fifth felony theft conviction.
A February hearing will determine the restitution owed to victims and his accomplice Daniel Grupe will be sentenced later this month.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Madison task force calls for equity in local music, arts scene
- Planned upgrades to James Madison Park frustrate some locals
- What will happen to GOP bills that would weaken power of Evers and Kaul?
- Packers fire associate head coach Winston Moss after critical tweet
- Bishop Morlino's legacy lives on through 40 men he ordained
- Wisconsin artist Chris Kroeze moves on to top 8 on 'The Voice'