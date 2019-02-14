Calls for people to get vaccinated grow louder as measles outbreak spreads across country

MADISON, Wis. - Health providers are urging people to get vaccinated after a measles outbreak in the state of Washington.

Dr. Tom Murwin is a pediatrician at SSM Health in Stoughton. He says he tries to convince parents to get their kids vaccinated to help prevent outbreaks from spreading so rapidly, and to prevent kids from contracting it to begin with.

He says he tells parents: "I have to do more tests because your child is at risk for these infections because they haven't gotten the vaccines. Sometimes it doesn't go well."

Doctors say kids are 95% protected from #measles if they get vaccinated., but some parents are anti-vax.



To see the vaccination rate at your child's school in #WI, a link to an interactive map can be found here:https://t.co/DUeE1OarlV pic.twitter.com/Ke8rk44voY — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) February 14, 2019

Murwin says he has heard a plethora of reasons why people choose not to get their kids vaccinated. The reasons range from religion, to making a connection between vaccination and autism, to the belief that vaccines are a government hoax and a plot by Big Pharma.

He says most of the reasons "are not scientifically based."

"Autism happens in kids at a certain rate," Murwin said. "If you look at the kids who got certain vaccines like measles, the rate is no higher in them than in kids who got the vaccine."

Murwin said for those who have symptoms of measles, they should not go to the hospital because it is so contagious. Instead, people should call their physician and ask how to proceed.

To find out more about the rate of immunization at your child's school, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has an interactive map on their website.

