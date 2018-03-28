Callers report two groups of men shooting at each other on Madison's west side, police say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Multiple callers reported two groups of men shooting back and forth at each other on Madison's west side, according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

Officials were dispatched to the 4300 block of Lumley Drive around 4:13 p.m. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, according to the release.

Officials said so far there are no reported injuries. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.