Callers report two groups of men shooting at each other on Madison's west side, police say

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 09:29 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 09:29 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Multiple callers reported two groups of men shooting back and forth at each other on Madison's west side, according to a release from the Madison Police Department. 

Officials were dispatched to the 4300 block of Lumley Drive around 4:13 p.m. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, according to the release.

Officials said so far there are no reported injuries. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing, according to the release. 

