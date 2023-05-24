Call for Action: Ways to help keep track of hidden fees and monthly subscriptions

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON Wis. – Whether it’s swipeless transactions or automatic renewals on online subscriptions or a credit card, keeping track of your money has become a lot more complicated. Luckily, there are tools available to help.

If you’ve checked your bank or credit card statements and found a charge you didn’t know about, you’re not alone. In fact, it’s the reason Christopher Hamm of Baraboo reached out to News 3 Now's Call for Action team -- to warn others.

Tags