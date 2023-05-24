Call for Action: Ways to help keep track of hidden fees and monthly subscriptions

MADISON Wis. – Whether it’s swipeless transactions or automatic renewals on online subscriptions or a credit card, keeping track of your money has become a lot more complicated. Luckily, there are tools available to help.
If you’ve checked your bank or credit card statements and found a charge you didn’t know about, you’re not alone. In fact, it’s the reason Christopher Hamm of Baraboo reached out to News 3 Now's Call for Action team -- to warn others.
“I think it's part of the corporate goal to get people into these hidden charges,” Hamm said. “Only the ones that are being a little more precise and looking through their stuff are catching it. So the ones that don't catch it keep paying.”
After looking over his credit card statement and seeing a charge that didn’t seem to add up, Hamm went investigating.
What he saw was a charge for $59.99 from Frontier Airlines. After doing some digging online for contact information and talking to three people on the phone, he learned the cause.
The fee stemmed from a purchase from almost a year prior when Hamm was looking to save a buck on an airline ticket for his son, headed home from college for Christmas. It was a discount he thought was for a one-time purchase, but it left him with an annual service he didn’t use.
“I guess I didn’t read the fine print,” he said, resigned.
Moses Altsech with the Wisconsin School of Business said a lot of companies are banking on people losing track of their finances, hoping to make some extra cash.
Between special introductory offers, free subscription trials that keep your card on file or even the old mail-in rebate, Altsech said it’s easy for people to find themselves paying for something they never intended to.
“I mean it’s brilliant on the part of the company,” he said. “You could say that the company knowing that in advance doesn’t sound very upfront, but at the same time the customer who signs up for a freebie knowing that they’re not interested in ever paying for it -- you could say that you they’re getting paid with the same coin in the end."
He said because we live in a free market economy, the burden to figure it all out falls on the consumer. Luckily there are apps to help with that.
Altsech said choosing the right app for you can start with a simple Google search, something like “apps that keep track of my credit card charges.”
If you want to leave the comparisons to the experts, Altsech recommends trying Mint or Rocket Money, two apps that will keep track of everything you spend, notify you when a payment is due, and monitor your subscriptions and automatic renewals—catching what you might’ve otherwise missed.
"Maybe I'll look into that, but I'll have to have my son, who's in college, teach me how to use an app like that," Hamm said.
He also said though he’s willing to give the apps a shot, he’d like to see companies taking some responsibility to at least have the charges and contact information clearly labeled—doing away with confusing acronyms and unknown parent or subsidiary company names.
“We’re coming to a society where there’s scams all over the place and it would help,” he explained.
For those planning to use a money management app, Altsech said it’s important to take certain safety precautions. That means using your secure Wi-Fi at home or online data, which is harder for someone to breach.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.