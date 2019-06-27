Call for Action: Planning a wedding? Read this advice before booking a vendor.

Pixabay

MADISON, Wis. - The Better Business Bureau has a warning out about wedding scams across Wisconsin this summer.

The BBB says it has processed 16 separate complaints against Say I Do Wedding Services out of Grand Chute for poor service or failure to provide service at all. The company also operates under names like Magic Focus Photography and S2 Wedding Solutions. Say I Do has the BBB's lowest grade, F, for failing to respond to complaints against it. The BBB says most complaints come from brides-to-be who paid for photography, music, lighting and more that either was sub-par or not provided at all.

"This is the happiest day of their life," said BBB'S Tiffany Schultz. "They plan for months and months, maybe years, they're promised the world, and then the service doesn't even show up."

Whether you're using Say I Do or another wedding vendor, here are a couple of suggestions to make sure you receive the service for which you're paying.



1. Pay in thirds instead of up front – a third down, a third the day of the wedding and a third when the final product is received.

2. Check how long a business has been operating – new companies shouldn't be a no-go, but longevity is still a good sign, according to the BBB.

3. Ask your wedding venue for a list of preferred vendors – these are companies that have been used before and have good standing with your location.

4. Check up on the company before you do business with them. Check their rating with the BBB and search for online reviews.

5. Confirm with your vendors two weeks prior to the wedding to check on any issues that might have arisen.

Do you have a Call for Action against a company, or have you been the victim of a scam? Give News 3 Now's Call for Action volunteers a call to see if they can help you mediate with the company in question and come to a solution. You can reach the volunteers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 608-270-2833. You can also call for action anyone online here.

