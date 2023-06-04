MADISON, Wis - After more than a year of not being paid for shows on their stage, Madison's Broom Street Theater finally got $3,200 back from ticket company Brown Paper Tickets after our Call For Action team stepped in.
The theater, started by director Stuart Gordon in 1968, has become a Madison staple.
The non-profit theater's early years were characterized by pushing social boundaries and igniting creativity, even when it wasn't popular with authority.
"The city tried to shut the theater down multiple times," said Broom Street Theater treasurer Scott Feiner. "It was a different era."
They moved to their current 1,200 square foot theater on Madison's east side in 1977 where they've put on more than 300 original plays.
But in March 2020, the theater was forced to go dark.
"It was just so hard to know at first, could we even open a show," Feiner said. "We kept thinking we could, but then it would get shut down."
Over the years, they'd sold tickets online through a company called Brown Paper Tickets.
"It was working well prior to Covid," Feiner said. "We would get checks about 10 days later in the mail for each performance."
But when the world shut down, things changed.
"We got three checks, and we were told don't cash any of them, we don't have the funds," Feiner said. "At the beginning, it's like, okay we understand the world is turning upside down so it's gonna take a little bit to sort out."
But months of not being paid turned into more than a year, and by early 2023, Broom Street Theater was owed more than $3,000.
"For us the little over $3,000 is more than 10 percent of our annual budget before Covid," said Feiner. "It was getting to the point where we were considering writing a play called 'Brown Paper Tickets Owes Us $3190.85."
Feiner tried contracting the company many times with no luck, but while looking for a resolution, he discovered an interesting trend.
"I started seeing very recent news articles around the country where the only way people are getting paid is by reaching out to their local news organizations to advocate on their behalf to get payment," Feiner said. "So I thought, I guess that's what we need to do, too."
So he dialed our Call for Action team who got in touch with Brown Paper Tickets. About six weeks after we contacted the company, Broom Street Theater finally got the money they were owed.
"You know, we all have day jobs, right? So it's so meaningful to volunteer in something that actually isn't about money, it's not really about fame either, it's about working together with a local community to really challenge ourselves, tell stories and give people a chance to express themselves," Feiner said.
