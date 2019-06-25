California man sentenced to prison for selling meth in Tomah

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A California man was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Thursday for selling methamphetamine in the Tomah area.

Lucas Rodriguez, 29, of Hemet, California, pleaded guilty to distributing the drug.

According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, Rodriguez mailed two packages of meth from California to Tomah. Law enforcement officers took both of the packages, which contained almost 100% pure meth.

The release said Rodriguez was responsible for distributing roughly 653 grams of meth in Tomah, but this was considered a conservative estimate because the defendant was likely selling the drug for far longer.

