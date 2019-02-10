News

Calf or deer? Lomira residents confuse unique deer for a lost calf

By:

Posted: Feb 10, 2019 01:07 PM CST

Updated: Feb 10, 2019 01:07 PM CST

LOMIRA, Wis. - The Lomira Police Department captured photos of a unique deer Sunday after community members mistook it for a calf.

Lomira police received a call about a wayward calf walking on the side of Interstate 41 at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were surprised  to find that the calf was actually a piebald white tail deer. This unique deer has brown hair with large splotches of white across its head, neck and torso, resembling a young, very skinny cow.

According to the post, officers shooed the deer away from traffic.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration