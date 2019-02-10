Calf or deer? Lomira residents confuse unique deer for a lost calf

LOMIRA, Wis. - The Lomira Police Department captured photos of a unique deer Sunday after community members mistook it for a calf.

Lomira police received a call about a wayward calf walking on the side of Interstate 41 at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were surprised to find that the calf was actually a piebald white tail deer. This unique deer has brown hair with large splotches of white across its head, neck and torso, resembling a young, very skinny cow.

According to the post, officers shooed the deer away from traffic.

